Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Demant A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.
About Demant A/S
Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.
