Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,036 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3,738.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DB opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $18.85.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.