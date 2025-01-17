DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.41. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

