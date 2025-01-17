D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Update

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 562.0 days.

D’Ieteren Group Trading Down 0.8 %

D’Ieteren Group stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.07. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155. D’Ieteren Group has a 1-year low of $161.07 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.30.

About D’Ieteren Group

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

