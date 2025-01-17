Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Acquired by RF&L Wealth Management LLC

RF&L Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 650,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 299,398 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 347,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,421,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 68,774 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 144,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

