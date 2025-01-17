Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Great Oak Capital Partners LLC

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,219 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $88,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

