Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.
Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCYHF opened at $9.65 on Friday. Discovery has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.
Discovery Company Profile
