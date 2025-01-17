Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCYHF opened at $9.65 on Friday. Discovery has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.