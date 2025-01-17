DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $92.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2025

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.45.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DocuSign

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 581,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $56,437,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 906,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,959,967.20. This trade represents a 39.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $50,516.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,825.60. This trade represents a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,537 shares of company stock valued at $66,575,817. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.