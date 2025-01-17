DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $92.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.45.
DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.88.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
