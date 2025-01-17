Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.18.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DG opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 38.88%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

