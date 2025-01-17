Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. 402,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 953,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of C$85.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

