e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $158.00 Price Target at UBS Group

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.77 and a 200-day moving average of $137.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,172.80. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,582.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 61.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,545,000 after buying an additional 57,039 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 263.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

