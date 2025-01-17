Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,079,000. Stage Harbor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $322,000.

Get Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EVTR opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

About Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.