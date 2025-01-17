Edge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up approximately 2.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Public Storage by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.54.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $297.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.31 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.53 and its 200 day moving average is $325.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

