Edge Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 605.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,262 shares during the quarter. Simplify MBS ETF makes up about 1.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,189,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,038 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,348,000 after buying an additional 190,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,921,000 after acquiring an additional 131,095 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 903,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,655,000.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.