EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,130,200 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the December 15th total of 4,769,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.7 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELCPF opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

