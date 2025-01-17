Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,841.12. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,180 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,733,270,000 after purchasing an additional 256,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,521,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,050,000 after acquiring an additional 284,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,078,000 after acquiring an additional 806,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,005,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,322,000 after buying an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

