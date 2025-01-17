Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 25% – What’s Next?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 456,388 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 98,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

