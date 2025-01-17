Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 456,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 98,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

