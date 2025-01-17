Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,637 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises 1.2% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 18.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,261 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,005 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.01.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $150,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,897.70. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,334.89. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,660. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.