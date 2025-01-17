Empirical Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7,872.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,613 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.4% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $81,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.06.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $842.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $360.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $882.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $756.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.26 and a 12-month high of $941.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.