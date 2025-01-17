Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $3.36 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 261.1% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $504.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $504.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.62.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

