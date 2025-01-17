Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 241,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 41,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 100,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

SLRC opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $908.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $59.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLR Investment

About SLR Investment

(Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.