Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 113,228 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 509.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,228 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

IEFA opened at $71.01 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $73.98.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

