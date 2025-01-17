Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares traded.
Encanto Potash Trading Down 9.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.
Encanto Potash Company Profile
Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.
