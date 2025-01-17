Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.20 and last traded at $106.80, with a volume of 14263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Enova International Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.38.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $689.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.33 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $2,610,515.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,670,683.15. The trade was a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 17,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $1,531,499.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,192,229.60. This represents a 13.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,679. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 24.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Enova International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Stories

