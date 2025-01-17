Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 6,666 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $364,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,221.85. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
EQH stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 20.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after buying an additional 153,457 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 230.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 25,678 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after buying an additional 148,180 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
