Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 6,666 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $364,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,221.85. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equitable Trading Down 0.2 %

EQH stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 20.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after buying an additional 153,457 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 230.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 25,678 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after buying an additional 148,180 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

