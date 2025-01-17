ERn Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,679 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $190.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.