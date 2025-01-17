Essex Savings Bank Acquires New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 33,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

