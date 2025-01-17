Essex Savings Bank Has $355,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7,537.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.