Essex Savings Bank Takes $243,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $126.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average of $133.68. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,474,708.10. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (down from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.24.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

