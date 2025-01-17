Evercore ISI Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $40.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

ST stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 61,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Quarry LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

