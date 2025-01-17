Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Stock Position Increased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. increased its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Everest Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Everest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $372.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.44.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EG opened at $360.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.04 and its 200 day moving average is $376.39. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.76 and a twelve month high of $407.30.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This trade represents a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

