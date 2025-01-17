Everpar Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,081.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY opened at $472.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $472.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $492.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total value of $1,925,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,268,881. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.71, for a total transaction of $733,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,259. The trade was a 34.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,525 shares of company stock worth $26,080,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

