Everpar Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.27.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day moving average of $166.05. The company has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

