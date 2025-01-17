Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,889.08 and last traded at $1,881.50. Approximately 205,251 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 164,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,969.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,087.77.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,170.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,926.63.

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total transaction of $8,308,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,760,920.75. This represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

