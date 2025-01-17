Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Fastenal has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 66.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $84.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson sold 8,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $706,392.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,199.20. This trade represents a 44.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $845,670.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,400. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,660 shares of company stock valued at $6,211,126. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

