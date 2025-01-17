Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. CHB Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance
Shares of RWJ stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $49.92.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
