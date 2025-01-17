Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 360 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $69.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

