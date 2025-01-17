Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,222 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,385,000 after acquiring an additional 375,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,403,000 after acquiring an additional 113,864 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,623,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3119 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

