FF Advisors LLC Buys 1,320 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. FF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Davis Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $64.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

