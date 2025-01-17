FF Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

FF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of FF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,761,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,985,000 after purchasing an additional 121,974 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 132,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 40,830 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPYV stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.