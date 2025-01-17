FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

FFD Financial Price Performance

FFDF stock remained flat at $33.12 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. FFD Financial has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $33.75.

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. FFD Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 17.21%.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

