Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Occidental Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $16,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,472 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $50,363,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,159,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,976,000 after purchasing an additional 992,739 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 256.5% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,355,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,354,000 after purchasing an additional 975,262 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 771.5% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,921,000 after purchasing an additional 926,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

