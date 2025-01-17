Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Increased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,767 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,166,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 185,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 279,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.