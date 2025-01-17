Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $96.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

