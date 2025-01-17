Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 420 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $131.45 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.12 and a 52 week high of $138.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

