Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 54,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813 in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.