Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock opened at $240.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.72. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $253.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. The trade was a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,696 shares of company stock worth $22,862,734. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COR shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.60.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

