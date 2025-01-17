First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer Acquires 250,000 Shares

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

FF opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.99. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario; Duparquet Gold Project, located on the destor-porcupine fault zone in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada; and the Cameron Gold Project located approximately 80 km southeast of Kenora in northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading

