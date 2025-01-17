First Pacific Financial Acquires 249 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $1.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

